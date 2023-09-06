Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DEA officials say they’ve arrested a man and seized 74,000 pills of fentanyl after a months long investigation.

According to an affidavit, undercover officers began messaging with an account from Mexico back in May.

Officers negotiated a sale for 4,000 fentanyl pills. After that, officials say they negotiated a second sale this time of 50,000 fentanyl pills coming from California.

Javier Moreno-Garibaldi was taken into custody after he was caught transporting the pills to the second sale on Monday.

According to the affidavit, Moreno-Garibaldi says he was told by someone else to transport the drugs from Arizona to Evansville, and bring the money back to Arizona.

Officials say they seized 70,000 fentanyl pills.

Garibaldi says he thought he was transporting cocaine, not fentanyl.

He’s set to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

