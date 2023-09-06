Closing arguments set to begin in Bradley Caraway trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – On the fifth day of the trial, the defense attorney for Bradley Caraway brought one witness to the stand to reiterate their case - that Shanae Moorman was the one driving Caraway’s car when it wrecked on August 6, 2016.

Caraway is charged with murder, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident. The jury is tasked with deciding if Caraway was the one who was driving the car.

It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed Moorman, 25, a former University of Louisville cheerleader. Last year, a mistrial was declared a few days into the case after Caraway’s original attorney got sick.

The rollover wreck happened around 3 a.m. on the ramp between Interstate 64 and the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265). Prosecutors allege Caraway, now 42, was driving his Honda sedan under the influence of alcohol.

Shanae Moorman and Bradley Caraway. (WAVE)

Moorman died in the wreck. Caraway was found three hours after the crash walking on the Gene Snyder Freeway. Police said Caraway appeared drunk, had no shoes or shirt on, and had signs of being involved in a traffic crash.

Today’s testimony began with the defense witness Henry Cease, a crash reconstruction expert. Cease demonstrated the path he believes the Honda sedan traveled on Interstate 64 before it crashed.

“As the vehicle tumbles, it is my belief that Mr. Caraway is in the right front passenger seat… as the vehicle begins to overturn... The right front window breaks out,” Cease said.

Cease said based on the way the car landed, he believes the only way out for both Moorman and Caraway was through the passenger window. Caraway was unbuckled and exited the car first and Moorman was ejected second.

Cross examination by prosecutors responded to the defense’s point that some key DNA testing and information was left out by investigators. Prosecutors also brought up how much Cease was paid to take the stand in this case - which he answered $11,000.

Prosecutors then brought the final witness, LMPD Detective Clarence Beauford, to the stand. When asked how many times he has seen a driver wearing a seatbelt ejected in his career, Beauford responded none.

Both sides have rested their case. Closing arguments will begin Thursday after which the jury is expected to begin their deliberations.

If convicted, Caraway faces at least 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.