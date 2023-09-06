Conservation agencies shine light on Kentucky water issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several conservation agencies from across multiple states hosted tours along the Ohio River in Louisville to shed light on some of the issues in Kentucky waters.

The organizations said the goal of the tours is to discuss ways to tackle the challenges communities may face with water resources. It comes as local, state and regional partners figure out strategies to protect and restore water in Kentucky.

The groups hope the tour gives people first-hand and up-close views of the improvements made by community partners.

“The reason we’re doing it now is because there’s a growing movement to protect and restore the Ohio River,” Jordan Lubetkin with the National Wildlife Federation said. “And what we’re doing is working with partners to craft and restore and protect these waters. And that plan is going to be addressing some of the threats we’re talking about. We’ll hand that plan over to Congress, and we’re hoping that we get that federal investment that other great waters get.”

The tour will be making other stops in La Grange and Magnolia, showing examples of the area’s conservation practices.

