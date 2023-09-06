Contact Troubleshooters
Efforts underway to support Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in Louisville

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council unanimously supported making September as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month, according to a release.

Council members are partnering with local schools as well as a senior club to organize several events to support police serving in southwest Louisville.

“United we stand, divided we fall,” Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said. “We must use the same energy building up the police as we did questioning former practices. That’s part of rebuilding trust which is desperately needed.”

Officials said these groups are sending letters and preparing a meal for officers to show their support and appreciation. They also said there are many ways to show support, like dropping off snacks and drinks, paying for meals, writing thank you letters, verbal praise and support, and donations to fund programs meant to support injured or fallen officers and their families.

For more information, click or tap here.

