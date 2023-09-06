Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A few more downpours this evening, cloudy next few days

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storm chance bumps up one more time later this evening
  • Clouds and spotty light showers stuck over us late week
  • More showers with another cold front on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered downpours and thunderstorms remain possible early this evening with a higher chance of rain just before midnight tonight as a cold front approaches. The severe weather risk from all of this is minimal. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

While we’ll be behind the cold front on Thursday, low pressure and trapped moisture in the atmosphere will create a decent amount of cloud cover and even some sprinkles during the day. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Clouds will break up a bit Thursday night as we lose the unstable heating of the day, but even then we’ll still have enough unsettled weather around to keep a small sprinkle chance in the forecast heading into early Friday. Lows will be in the 60s.

A renewed area of low pressure overhead will keep a mostly cloudy sky in our forecast for Friday with another small sprinkle and shower chance. This cloud cover will hold temperatures down, with highs only in the 70s Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be a continuation of the cloudier afternoons we’ll have seen by then, but it appears we’ll break out of that regime by Sunday into Monday with some sunshine and highs back int the mid 80s.

A cold front on Tuesday promises another shower chance and some cooler air behind it. Highs will be back into the 70s next week with cloud cover becoming an issue once again.

WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 6, 2023

