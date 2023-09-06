FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers & storms are possible throughout the day

Some storms today could be strong

Cooler weather pattern ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. These storms can produce heavy rain at times. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast until the front passes through this evening; some thunderstorms could be strong with a damaging wind threat. Afterward, we’ll see partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the 60s.

After a sunny start, clouds roll back into the region by midday Thursday. Light sprinkles and drizzle are possible as the clouds remain overhead. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow; expect highs in the 70s and low 80s. We’ll be partly cloudy and cooler on Thursday night.

A northerly wind will drive temperatures into the 50s and low 60s by Friday morning.

