Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Spotty downpours at times into tonight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers & storms are possible throughout the day
  • Locally heavy rainfall possible
  • Cooler weather pattern ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. These storms can produce heavy rain at times. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast until the front passes through this evening; some thunderstorms could be strong with a damaging wind threat. Afterward, we’ll see partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the 60s.

After a sunny start, clouds roll back into the region by midday Thursday. Light sprinkles and drizzle are possible as the clouds remain overhead. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow; expect highs in the 70s and low 80s. We’ll be partly cloudy and cooler on Thursday night.

A northerly wind will drive temperatures into the 50s and low 60s by Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Most Read

More than 46 counties in Kentucky to receive high-speed internet funding
Man in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Louisville Metro police secure the scene of a deadly shooting in the 2100 block of W. Gaulbert...
Teen dies after Algonquin neighborhood shooting
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Taylor County

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/6
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 6, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, September 5, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, September 5, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/5