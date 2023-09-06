Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game

(WKYT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed to the WAVE News Troubleshooters a student brought a gun to last week’s Ballard High School football game.

JCPS families were sent a letter shortly afterwards detailing the incident.

In the letter, Ballard High School Principal Jason Neuss said the gun was brought to the game by a student from another school. School officials found out about the gun during the game and called corrections officers on site and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The weapon reportedly was never displayed or used and no threats were made.

Neuss said that student is now facing charges.

During the last school year, there were at least three guns brought to Ballard High School.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 46 counties in Kentucky to receive high-speed internet funding
Man in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Louisville Metro police secure the scene of a deadly shooting in the 2100 block of W. Gaulbert...
Teen dies after Algonquin neighborhood shooting
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Taylor County

Latest News

Johnathan Charles Lynd
Man wounded in Fern Creek shooting arrested
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket
Onyx Sands
6-year-old paralyzed in road rage incident joins Future Healers program
Zoneton Fire Protection District to receive $1.7 million FEMA grant