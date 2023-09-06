JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed to the WAVE News Troubleshooters a student brought a gun to last week’s Ballard High School football game.

JCPS families were sent a letter shortly afterwards detailing the incident.

In the letter, Ballard High School Principal Jason Neuss said the gun was brought to the game by a student from another school. School officials found out about the gun during the game and called corrections officers on site and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The weapon reportedly was never displayed or used and no threats were made.

Neuss said that student is now facing charges.

During the last school year, there were at least three guns brought to Ballard High School.

