Kentucky Humane Society’s Ethan Almighty to be honored with banner in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s humane hero, Ethan Almighty, is getting a banner to honor him in downtown Louisville, according to a release.

Ethan was found left for dead in the KHS parking lot back in January 2021. Staff then began caring for the dog and worked on getting him to eat, so he could regain some strength. In March 2021, Ethan was adopted by KHS Facilities Director Jeff Callaway.

The banner will be unveiled at the Marriott Louisville Downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., event organizers said. There will also be a formal program alongside the banner’s showcase featuring leaders from each organization as well as Ethan and his owner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Only 100 tickets to the event are available. For more information, click or tap here.

