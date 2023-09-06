Kentucky sports betting begins Thursday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear will make the first bet Thursday morning at Churchill Downs as in-person sports betting becomes legal in Kentucky.

The state is expecting revenues to top $23 million a year.

The Kentucky legislature passed sports betting after several failed attempts. Indiana has had legal sports betting since 2019.

Using an app on your phone for mobile betting will begin in Kentucky on Sept. 28.

In the meantime, newly constructed sports books are betting Kentucky gamblers would rather bet on their favorite teams at home.

”It’s nice because people have been able to go across the river and do their sports bet,” Derby City Gaming General Manager Bridget Harmon said. “But now they can come here, they can game, and they can also bet on their sports, watch their sports and then enjoy some great drinks while they’re doing it.”

In recent months, Derby City Gaming installed a large new bar and massive video screen.

Overhead, a ticker constantly updates scores and information.

There are also 15 machines where customers can place bets on college and professional sports worldwide.

