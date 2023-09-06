LMPD tells public to beware of social media companies who claim to track stolen cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a woman’s car was stolen in downtown Louisville over the weekend, she posted on Facebook, and her inbox was flooded with companies offering assistance. They all claim they can track stolen cars.

“It wasn’t just one company that tried to contact me,” Pamela Smith, whose car was stolen at WorldFest, said. “There were like seven or eight and pretty much saying the same thing. It was almost like you could copy and paste the message with different contact information. That made me leery.”

The companies tried to contact Smith through direct messages. WAVE News reached out to one of them to find out how it worked.

The company’s name is Skylight Car Tracking. There’s no record of the business on the Better Business Bureau website.

When searching for the company, there’s no website or phone number. The business only has an Instagram account.

WAVE called them through the app and spoke with someone who said their name was Thomas James.

He explained their company asks for a VIN number and requests a code that he said allows them to track stolen cars.

Over this past summer, LMPD reported that nearly 2,000 Kia’s and Hyundai’s had been stolen.

WAVE asked James how many cars they’ve recovered and how long they’ve been in business.

He responded, “That’s a secret.”

James did say their company works with the FBI. WAVE reached the Louisville FBI office and asked about Skylight Car Tracking.

They responded, “We are unaware of this particular company and, therefore, do not have any information on the validity of their claims.”

WAVE tried to reach out to Skylight’s customers, and they never responded.

LMPD advises people to park in well-lit areas near cameras, use a steering wheel lock, and get anti-theft software as soon as it’s available. They also said beware of companies only doing business through direct messages.

