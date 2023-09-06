Magic and Wonder Show taking place to benefit Louisville nonprofits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Vegas-style magic show is being held Saturday night to help kids in the community.

The Magic and Wonder Show is taking place at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts . The show will bring in nationally acclaimed magicians from all over the world to perform some of the most popular magic tricks known.

The money raised will benefit the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies as well as Kosair for Kids.

“We provide it in a way that meets the needs of the whole family,” Lisa Campbell with the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies said. “And we can’t do that without the support of our donors and the community to help us be able to provide that service regardless of a child’s ability to pay the full cost of care.”

The show starts at 7 p.m., but those who attend can catch up close and personal magic tricks in the lobby starting at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $18. For more information, click or tap here.

