Man wounded in Fern Creek shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a man who was wounded in a shooting with burglary.

Johnathan Charles Lynd, 40, of Louisville, has also been charged with violation of an emergency protective order/domestic violence order, escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and failure to comply with sex offender registration.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of Autumnwood Way in Fern Creek. According to arrest reports, Lynd was shot in the leg by someone living there after he violated a court order requiring him to stay at least 500 feet away from the persons living at the home and 1,000 feet away from the home itself.

Residents told LMPD they heard noises which made them believe someone was inside the home. Police say Lynd was shot when one of the victims, who was armed, fired when Lynd ran towards him.

Arriving officers found Lynd in a driveway across the street with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The arrest report says Lynd told police he had come to the home to “warn them.” In a statement to a detective, Lynd said he told the person with the gun “if your going to pull it out you better use it.”

The victims told police Lynd has never lived at the Autumnwood Way address and they aren’t sure how he got inside.

Lynd, who is a non-compliant sex offender that had been placed into the Home Incarceration Program, told police he had recently cut off his ankle monitor.

After being booked into Louisville Metro Corrections, an initial bond for Lynd was set at $15,000 cash. He is scheduled to be arraigned today in Jefferson District Court.

