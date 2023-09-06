Mt. Washington man accused of smuggling drugs hid inside his body into jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Mt. Washington man is facing additional charges after police said he was caught trying to smuggle drugs into jail by hiding it up his rectum.

On Sunday, officers performed a traffic stop on a car with an expired registration.

Police said one of their K-9 units alerted its handler and officers recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a scale.

Jason Marks, 45, was arrested and charged with not having registered plates, failure of owner to maintain insurance, trafficking in controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While he was being processed at the Bullitt County Department of Corrections, jail staff discovered Marks hid more methamphetamine in his rectum.

Charges of promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence were added.

(Story ends after post)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.