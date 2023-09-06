Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mt. Washington man accused of smuggling drugs hid inside his body into jail

Jason Marks
Jason Marks(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Mt. Washington man is facing additional charges after police said he was caught trying to smuggle drugs into jail by hiding it up his rectum.

On Sunday, officers performed a traffic stop on a car with an expired registration.

Police said one of their K-9 units alerted its handler and officers recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a scale.

Jason Marks, 45, was arrested and charged with not having registered plates, failure of owner to maintain insurance, trafficking in controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While he was being processed at the Bullitt County Department of Corrections, jail staff discovered Marks hid more methamphetamine in his rectum.

Charges of promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence were added.

(Story ends after post)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 46 counties in Kentucky to receive high-speed internet funding
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Man in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Taylor County
Louisville Metro police secure the scene of a deadly shooting in the 2100 block of W. Gaulbert...
Teen dies after Algonquin neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard. (AP)
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announces safety steward
LMPD tells public to beware of social media companies who claim to track stolen cars
LMPD tells public to beware of social media companies who claim to track stolen cars
LMPD tells public to beware of social media companies who claim to track stolen cars
Final construction begins in Beecher Terrace redevelopment
Final construction begins in Beecher Terrace redevelopment