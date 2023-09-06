Contact Troubleshooters
Neighbors describe shooting that killed 15-year-old

By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, a teenager was gunned down before he could even drive.

Shots echoed in the Algonquin neighborhood around 11:40 a.m. People living on West Gaulbert Avenue could not believe a shooting happened that time of day.

”It wasn’t that I was scared, it was more shock and disbelief,” Leroy Caldwell who lives nearby said. “Then, I realized this is the real deal.”

LMPD was notified by a shot spotter, but eventually, the gunfire was upgraded to a shooting report. Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Caldwell said the shooting was quick.

”It took 30 seconds to shoot 10 to 25 shots,” Caldwell said. “Nobody saw him come or go.”

Bullets shattered neighbors’ peace and also claimed the life of a 15-year-old teenager. Officers tried treating the victim before EMS arrived. He was taken to UofL hospital where he died a short time later.

”I don’t know what the solution is for these kids today,” Caldwell said. “But something has to give.”

The name of the teenager has not been released. Currently, detectives do not have any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made using the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

