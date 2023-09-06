Contact Troubleshooters
Registration opening soon for KDF miniMarathon, Marathon

(Source: Kentucky Derby Festival)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Runners who want to participate in the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon can sign up this week.

Registration opens on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.

Both of the races are scheduled for Saturday, April 27. The annual event gets an average of 10,000 to 12,000 runners to Louisville each spring.

Click here to register.

