School crossing guard injured in hit & run

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro police school crossing guard is hospitalized and a person has been arrested after the guard was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Delane Rowe, 44, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, assault, and disregarding traffic control.

LMPD officers called to Cane Run Road and Bridwell Drive around 9:20 a.m. found a female school crossing guard with injuries. The guard was taken to UofL Hospital. LMPD says appear to be serious, but not-life threatening.

Witnesses told LMPD the vehicle that hit the guard failed to stop.

After information about the vehicle was radioed to other units, an officer spotted the vehicle on I-64 near the 22-mile marker, approximately three miles past the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265).

The vehicle was stopped and Rowe was taken into custody.

Rowe is being booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

