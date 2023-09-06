Contact Troubleshooters
University gets largest donation in school history for student scholarships

Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Photo: University of the Cumberlands(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Kentucky university will be able to help more students begin their college career thanks to the single largest donation in school history.

On Tuesday, officials with the University of the Cumberlands announced the O. Wayne Rollins Foundation has donated $25 million to support student scholarships.

The university will match the donation, bringing the total up to $50 million. The money will go toward the R. Randall Rollins Endowed Scholars Program, which benefits 500 on-campus students each year to get a college education without having to go into massive debt.

“At Cumberlands, we believe every student deserves equal access to a quality, affordable education,” said President Larry Cockrum in a news release. “This transformational gift will have a lasting impact on the lives of our students, allowing them to pursue their dreams without the financial burden that often accompanies higher education.”

The new scholarship program is part of several initiatives launched by the university in recent years to make getting an education more affordable for students.

You can read the news release from the college about the donation here.

