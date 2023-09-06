UofL Hospital expansion making progress in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $144 million project expanding services at UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville is a long way from being finished.

The seven story expansion began in the spring of last year, and still has a few years before completion. The facility will be home to more than 320 jobs and each person hired will immediately be eligible for free undergraduate tuition to the University of Louisville.

The expansion will create up to 360 rooms for patients, alleviating capacity problems, said UofL Health.

”If you look inside our hospital right now, you’d see every bed full,” said Ken Marshall, UofL Health Chief Operating Officer, “you’d see our emergency department full. You would see waiting in our emergency department because we have more patients than we have capacity.”

Louisville Metro Government helped obtain bonds needed to fund the project. No taxpayer money should be necessary.

Construction should finish around summer 2025, but individual floors will open as they’re complete starting in January of that year.

