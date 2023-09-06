Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL Hospital expansion making progress in Downtown Louisville

Rendering of the new seven story expansion to UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville.
Rendering of the new seven story expansion to UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville.(UofL Health)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $144 million project expanding services at UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville is a long way from being finished.

The seven story expansion began in the spring of last year, and still has a few years before completion. The facility will be home to more than 320 jobs and each person hired will immediately be eligible for free undergraduate tuition to the University of Louisville.

The expansion will create up to 360 rooms for patients, alleviating capacity problems, said UofL Health.

”If you look inside our hospital right now, you’d see every bed full,” said Ken Marshall, UofL Health Chief Operating Officer, “you’d see our emergency department full. You would see waiting in our emergency department because we have more patients than we have capacity.”

Louisville Metro Government helped obtain bonds needed to fund the project. No taxpayer money should be necessary.

Construction should finish around summer 2025, but individual floors will open as they’re complete starting in January of that year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 46 counties in Kentucky to receive high-speed internet funding
Man in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Louisville Metro police secure the scene of a deadly shooting in the 2100 block of W. Gaulbert...
Teen dies after Algonquin neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Man dead after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
Kentucky sports betting begins Thursday morning
Registration opening soon for KDF miniMarathon, Marathon