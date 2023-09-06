Contact Troubleshooters
Zoneton Fire Protection District to receive $1.7 million FEMA grant

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $1.7 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping the Zoneton Fire Protection District retain more firefighters.

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will allow there to be six new full-time firefighters for three years.

Zoneton Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said calls for service have increased with the growing population and the grant will allow them to better serve the community.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District said it hopes to have the firefighters selected by the end of October.

