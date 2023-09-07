Contact Troubleshooters
5 years since mass shooting at Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been five years since a gunman opened fire at the Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati.

Three people were killed and two were injured. The gunman was shot and killed by police

On Wednesday, many of the people who were impacted by the shooting came back together. The event was organized by Louisville resident Whitney Austin, who was shot 12 times during the 2018 attack.

The first person shot at Fifth Third Tower that day was at the event as well. The bullet went through Brian Sarver’s back and out his front side. He said he dove into a stairwell as the gunman continued to fire off rounds toward him.

“I guess it’s like anything, I have a little bit of PTSD,” Sarver said. “I’m a religious person, so I say a lot of prayers to God. And I think in my incident, I was able to reflect on what positive things happened to me that day versus dwelling on the negative. So again, I survived. I’m not paralyzed, right? I am one of the two very lucky folks that survived actually getting hit by a bullet.”

Austin later founded the organization “Whitney Strong” which aims to put an end to gun violence.

