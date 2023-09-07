Air Force Special Warfare operators compete in 2023 PJ Rodeo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Special Warfare operators across the United States Air Force are in Louisville to compete for the title of top pararescuemen during the 2023 PJ Rodeo, according to a release.

This year’s event is hosted by the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. It has 30 pararescuemen competing in two-person teams to show off their skills in precision parachuting, marksmanship, technical rescue and tactical medicine.

“We’ll be doing a rope climb from street level up to 60 feet, hit a highline rope that will be suspended between the two towers of the hotel, pick up a simulated patient, perform a medical assessment, then package and lower the patient all the way to the ground,” Senior Master Sergeant Blair Baerny said.

Baerney is a pararescueman from the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and chairman of the 2023 Rodeo.

Officials said pararescuemen are one part of the Air Force’s Special Tactics career field. They are certified EMTs who can parachute into challenging places, provide life-saving medical care and evacuate injured people for more advanced treatment.

The 2023 PJ Rodeo is made possible by the Pararescue Association, which is a nonprofit veterans group. The event is held every two years in conjunction with the group’s reunion activities.

