Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Air Force Special Warfare operators compete in 2023 PJ Rodeo

Special Warfare operators across the United States Air Force are in Louisville to compete for the title of top pararescuemen during the 2023 PJ Rodeo.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Special Warfare operators across the United States Air Force are in Louisville to compete for the title of top pararescuemen during the 2023 PJ Rodeo, according to a release.

This year’s event is hosted by the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. It has 30 pararescuemen competing in two-person teams to show off their skills in precision parachuting, marksmanship, technical rescue and tactical medicine.

“We’ll be doing a rope climb from street level up to 60 feet, hit a highline rope that will be suspended between the two towers of the hotel, pick up a simulated patient, perform a medical assessment, then package and lower the patient all the way to the ground,” Senior Master Sergeant Blair Baerny said.

Baerney is a pararescueman from the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and chairman of the 2023 Rodeo.

Officials said pararescuemen are one part of the Air Force’s Special Tactics career field. They are certified EMTs who can parachute into challenging places, provide life-saving medical care and evacuate injured people for more advanced treatment.

The 2023 PJ Rodeo is made possible by the Pararescue Association, which is a nonprofit veterans group. The event is held every two years in conjunction with the group’s reunion activities.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
More than 46 counties in Kentucky to receive high-speed internet funding
Man in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game

Latest News

LMPD starts death investigation after finding body in Shawnee neighbordhood
Saint James Court Art Show returning to Old Louisville
***Image for use with WX forecast on a rainy day. Be sure to change out this text***
FORECAST: A few more downpours this evening, cloudy next few days
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673)....
Neighbors describe shooting that killed 15-year-old