Only 1 lane open on I-71 South in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County is causing delays for Thursday morning commuters.

Only one lane is open on I-71 South at mile marker 14. This is in the Highway 329 area. There were reportedly multiple vehicles involved in a crash.

Dispatch said no injuries were reported and a wrecker is on the way.

Drivers should use a different route since delays are expected for about two hours, according to TRIMARC.

