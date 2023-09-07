Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bullitt County jail deputy charged with theft

56-year-old Gene Maness
56-year-old Gene Maness(Nelson Co Detention Center)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deputy jailer at the Bullitt County Detention Center was charged with theft on Tuesday, according to a citation.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by another Bullitt County Jailer who said an employee was stealing from the jail, officials said.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Department spoke with Gene Maness, 56, who admitted to taking money from the jail without permission, according to the citation. Maness was in charge of taking money in the jail for inmate accounts.

Maness was employed by the Bullitt County Detention Center as a sworn deputy jailer at this time.

Officials said Maness had a bag which had stolen money in it. An initial count of the money shows that there was at least $25,600 in the bag.

Maness is charged with theft and first-degree official misconduct. His bond is set at $30,000.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket

Latest News

Jury finds Bradley Caraway guilty of reckless homicide
‘Appalling’ answers to Troubleshooters investigation of auto insurance rate disparities
Ashley Dyan Catlett
Woman sentenced in 2022 death of motorcyclist
Man sues Louisville Metro Government, LMDC alleging attack by corrections officers