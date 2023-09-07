Churchill Downs renovates Aristides Lounge for sports betting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive TV wall, 15 sports betting kiosks, seven horse betting kiosks and six betting windows with tellers are just a few of the amenities you can expect at Churchill Downs’ new sports betting venue.

The historic racetrack, known for placing bets on thoroughbreds, will now offer betting on professional, college and amateur sports. The track renovated its Aristides Lounge on the second floor, where the post positions draw happens for the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby.

“We’ve got a number of televisions that have been added, an absolutely gorgeous seven-inch by 24-inch LED board in the center,” Churchill Downs Senior Director for Media Services Darren Rogers said. “Obviously the featured games of the day will be on that center screen, and then we have 28 other TVs.”

In addition to the newly added kiosks, around the lounge are QR codes that take you to a website where you can view live odds and build your bet.

Admission is free until Churchill Downs begins live racing on Sept. 14.

Sports betting kicks off statewide on Sept. 7. The lounge will be open from 11 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Bets are opening just in time for Thursday’s UofL game against Murray State.

“It’s perfect to coincide with the UofL vs. Murray State football game just down the road,” Rogers said. “Fans will be able to make a bet ahead of time here. They can walk over to the game.”

For tracks like Churchill Downs, the beginning of sports betting means a massive new revenue opportunity, not only for businesses taking bets but the state as a whole.

“It’s going to be a tremendous benefit for the state’s economy,” Rogers said. “We’re already regulated here at the racetracks. We’ve been doing that here for 150 years coming up. So it’s another aspect that I think everybody is so excited about within this community.”

Thursday morning Governor Beshear will be at the grand opening of the new facility to place the state’s very first bet at 10 a.m.

On Sept. 28, online sports betting will begin. Churchill Downs has partnered with FanDuel, Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics as its three online sports betting service providers.

