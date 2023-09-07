Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy afternoon with areas of drizzle

The downtown Louisville skyline.
The downtown Louisville skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Stray showers, drizzle possible this afternoon
  • Cooler weather pattern ahead
  • Another significant rain chance by next Tuesday/Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds linger through the afternoon, bringing with them the potential of sprinkles and a few isolated showers. Most will be dry as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clouds break up quite a bit tonight, but partly cloudy skies are still expected. Lows slide into the 60s by Friday morning.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected across the region Friday. With the clouds overhead and northerly wind, highs will only climb into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are back in Friday night’s forecast. Temperatures tumble into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

