FORECAST: Gloomy at times, cooler to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Stray showers, drizzle possible this afternoon

Cooler weather pattern ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase for the afternoon hours, courtesy of a nearby low. Some sprinkles/drizzle is possible with these clouds overhead. Highs today rise into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Clouds break up quite a bit tonight, but partly cloudy skies are still expected. Lows slide into the 60s by Friday morning.

We begin our Friday with mostly cloudy skies before the clouds disperse later in the day. Tomorrow will be another cool day; highs only rise into the 70s Friday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are back in Friday night’s forecast. Temperatures tumble into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

