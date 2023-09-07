Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain midweek

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 6, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers & storms this afternoon
  • Cold front brings additional storms Wednesday; some storms may be strong
  • Cooler to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected today along with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The clouds will limit highs to the 80s in most locations. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible tonight ahead of our next cold front. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s by tomorrow morning.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms push through the region tomorrow as the front gets closer. Some thunderstorms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs return to the 80s Wednesday afternoon. The cold front pushes Wednesday’s storms out of the region during the evening/night. Clouds break apart as temperatures fall into the 60s early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be much cooler to end the week. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s from Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s during this timeframe as well. The cooler weather looks to last into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 6, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket
Jason Marks
Mt. Washington man accused of smuggling drugs hid inside his body into jail

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 6, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 6, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/6
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/5
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, August 31, 2023