FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain midweek

Scattered showers & storms this afternoon

Cold front brings additional storms Wednesday; some storms may be strong

Cooler to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected today along with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The clouds will limit highs to the 80s in most locations. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible tonight ahead of our next cold front. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s by tomorrow morning.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms push through the region tomorrow as the front gets closer. Some thunderstorms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs return to the 80s Wednesday afternoon. The cold front pushes Wednesday’s storms out of the region during the evening/night. Clouds break apart as temperatures fall into the 60s early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be much cooler to end the week. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s from Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s during this timeframe as well. The cooler weather looks to last into next week.

