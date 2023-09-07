FORECAST: Unsettled, gloomy pattern continues until late weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog tonight as clouds try to break up early Friday morning

More clouds and spotty showers on Friday

Cloudy pattern breaks up early next week before another round of showers on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up just enough overnight to give us the chance for some patchy fog by Friday morning. There is also a continued chance for some isolated light showers heading into this period, especially over Southern Indiana. Lows will be in the 60s.

Friday is another one of those days where clouds and isolated light showers will be on our plate during the afternoon hours. The lack of decent sunlight will keep high temperatures down in the 70s.

Clouds will once again break up Friday night as we lose the heating of the day. That will also take the sprinkle chance down a notch heading into the overnight hours as we remain stuck under the influence of low pressure. Lows will be in the 60s.

More clouds will develop on Saturday during the daylight hours as a renewed area of low pressure aloft spins up southeast of our area. Highs will be held down into the 70s to near 80 degrees as we see another small shower chance during the afternoon.

Sunday looks unsettled once again as the aforementioned area of low pressure begins to spin north up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains, giving us another afternoon with abundant clouds and some spotty showers.

Monday is a nice break from this pattern as the low pressure will be out of the picture, giving us sunshine and warmth.

Another cold front arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with another shower chance and cooler air for most of next week.

