Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Unsettled, gloomy pattern continues until late weekend

The downtown Louisville skyline.
The downtown Louisville skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog tonight as clouds try to break up early Friday morning
  • More clouds and spotty showers on Friday
  • Cloudy pattern breaks up early next week before another round of showers on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up just enough overnight to give us the chance for some patchy fog by Friday morning. There is also a continued chance for some isolated light showers heading into this period, especially over Southern Indiana. Lows will be in the 60s.

Friday is another one of those days where clouds and isolated light showers will be on our plate during the afternoon hours. The lack of decent sunlight will keep high temperatures down in the 70s.

Clouds will once again break up Friday night as we lose the heating of the day. That will also take the sprinkle chance down a notch heading into the overnight hours as we remain stuck under the influence of low pressure. Lows will be in the 60s.

More clouds will develop on Saturday during the daylight hours as a renewed area of low pressure aloft spins up southeast of our area. Highs will be held down into the 70s to near 80 degrees as we see another small shower chance during the afternoon.

Sunday looks unsettled once again as the aforementioned area of low pressure begins to spin north up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains, giving us another afternoon with abundant clouds and some spotty showers.

Monday is a nice break from this pattern as the low pressure will be out of the picture, giving us sunshine and warmth.

Another cold front arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with another shower chance and cooler air for most of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, September 7, 2023
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, September 7, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/6
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/5