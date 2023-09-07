Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Beshear places first sports bet in Kentucky after it becomes legalized

He placed a $20 parlay bet for the 'over' on wins for the UofL and UK football teams.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear officially placed the first legal sports wager in Kentucky on Thursday at Churchill Downs.

He placed a $20 parlay bet for the “over” on wins for the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky football teams, and the “under” on Duke University’s football team.

“Today is a great day to celebrate and have a little bit of fun doing so,” Beshear said in a release. “It has taken many years to get here, but sports wagering is finally a reality in Kentucky. This is a win-win for Kentuckians, who can enjoy a quality entertainment experience and benefit from funds staying right here in our state to help us build a better Kentucky.”

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also placed a wager at an opening event at Turfway Park in northern Kentucky. She bet $20 on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl.

Gov. Beshear places first sports bet in Kentucky after it becomes legalized
