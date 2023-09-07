Governor Beshear places first sports bet in Kentucky after it becomes legalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear officially placed the first legal sports wager in Kentucky on Thursday at Churchill Downs.

“And happy Sports Betting Day in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Beshear said at a ceremony at Churchill Downs.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also placed a wager at an opening event at Turfway Park in northern Kentucky. She bet $20 on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl.

For supporters of sports betting, it was a moment to celebrate.

“I’m tired of driving over to Indiana and sitting in Dairy Queen’s parking lot and making my bets,” sports bettor Joseph Klier said.

Indiana opened sports betting in 2019. Bettors tired of crossing the Ohio River appreciated the convenience of placing bets close to home.

“You know I’m tired of taking my money to Indiana,” sports bettor Steven Jackson said. “So, (I’m) keeping it here in Kentucky. Just trying to be part of history.”

The abundance of betting machines installed at Churchill Downs made selections simple. No line, no waiting and apparently no confusion.

In-person betting is only available right now. Betting with mobile apps will begin in Kentucky on Sept. 28. Beshear marked the occasion Thursday by supporting the home teams.

He placed a $20 parlay bet for the “over” on wins for the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky football teams, and the “under” on Duke University’s football team.

“First sports bet made in Kentucky history,” Beshear said holding up his betting slip to the cameras. “We bet NCAA football since the season is underway. We bet the over on wins, meaning, I’m betting the teams will win more than the experts claim for both University of Kentucky and University of Louisville. And we bet the under on Duke, rooting for them to tank.”

Beshear pushed for sports betting in his first race for Governor. Sports betting is expected to bring in $23 million a year in tax revenues. It joins parimutuel betting, Historic Horse Racing gaming and the lottery as gambling options in Kentucky.

“Today is a great day to celebrate and have a little bit of fun doing so,” Beshear said in a release. “It has taken many years to get here, but sports wagering is finally a reality in Kentucky. This is a win-win for Kentuckians, who can enjoy a quality entertainment experience and benefit from funds staying right here in our state to help us build a better Kentucky.”

Beshear said he hopes there could be even more in the future.

“I still favor full casino gaming,” Beshear said. “It is wanted, desired and demanded by citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. And I hope we can get there in the next couple of years.”

