Humana, Baptist Health continue negotiations

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Humana and Baptist Health are running out of time to settle a contract dispute before it causes some patients to find a new doctor that are in their network.

WAVE News media partner, The News and Tribune, reported a service agreement between the two is set to expire Sept. 22.

If a new agreement is not met Medicare Advantage members and Commercial Group members would lose coverage at some Baptist Health facilities.

Baptist Health said this will not affect care at hospitals, but it will impact which physicians are covered.

If an agreement isn’t reached, Humana said it will work with patients to find a new provider.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

