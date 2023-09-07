Jury finds Bradley Caraway guilty of reckless homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a lot of contention in the courtroom on Thursday as the jury heard out both sides of the Bradley Caraway trial.

Caraway was being charged with murder, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after a rollover crash killed UofL cheerleader Shanae Moorman.

A Jefferson County jury found Caraway guilty of reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was found not guilty of murder and second-degree manslaughter.

