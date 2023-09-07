LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is currently in critical condition after he was shot in the torso in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called early Thursday morning to West Kentucky Street and South 40th Street.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed this information in an update.

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is underway.

Kentucky, we’re hearing reports that an officer was shot this morning in Louisville. Please join Britainy and me in praying for this officer, their loved ones and all of @LMPD. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2023

