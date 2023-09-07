LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed a Louisville Metro police officer was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Shots were then reportedly fired from a home nearby the traffic stop. The officer was shot in the torso and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital. He has been on the job for a year and a half.

A supporting officer was also there and fired shots back. That officer was not injured.

SWAT and hostage negotiators are there right now where the shooting occurred. Louisville Metro police said people in the area should stay inside until an “all clear” is given.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

There is body camera footage and Gwinn-Villaroel said it will be released in 10 business days.

The shooting is currently being investigated and anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip portal.

Kentucky, we’re hearing reports that an officer was shot this morning in Louisville. Please join Britainy and me in praying for this officer, their loved ones and all of @LMPD. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2023

