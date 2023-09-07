LMPD officer in hospital after crash on Highway 44 in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer is in the hospital after a crash on Highway 44 in Bullitt County Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The off-duty officer was driving a marked cruiser on Highway 44 near Mt. Washington before getting into an accident just before 9 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows that the officer was trying to turn out of a residential area when a car that was traveling on Highway 44 hit the side of the cruiser.

Bullitt County EMS took the officer to UofL Hospital with what officials believe are minor injuries. The driver of the other car is also expected to survive.

The Mt. Washington Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

