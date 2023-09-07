Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD officer in hospital after crash on Highway 44 in Bullitt County

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer is in the hospital after a crash on Highway 44 in Bullitt County Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The off-duty officer was driving a marked cruiser on Highway 44 near Mt. Washington before getting into an accident just before 9 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows that the officer was trying to turn out of a residential area when a car that was traveling on Highway 44 hit the side of the cruiser.

Bullitt County EMS took the officer to UofL Hospital with what officials believe are minor injuries. The driver of the other car is also expected to survive.

The Mt. Washington Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket
Jason Marks
Mt. Washington man accused of smuggling drugs hid inside his body into jail

Latest News

Churchill Downs renovates Aristides Lounge for sports betting
Kids at Alex Kennedy Elementary School got a special visit from a congressman on Wednesday.
Representative Morgan McGarvey serves lunches to kids
Elvis Anderson
Louisville man found guilty in connection to California neighborhood stabbing
LMPD starts death investigation after finding body in Shawnee neighbordhood