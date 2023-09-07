Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD officers working in West Kentucky Street and South 40th Street area

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are currently working at West Kentucky Street and South 40th Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the general public should stay away from the area.

Everything is still active and it’s not exactly known what happened. However, Governor Andy Beshear posted about hearing reports of an LMPD officer who was shot.

Livestream WAVE News Sunrise right now for live coverage.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket
Jason Marks
Mt. Washington man accused of smuggling drugs hid inside his body into jail

Latest News

Churchill Downs renovates Aristides Lounge for sports betting
LMPD officer in hospital after crash on Highway 44 in Bullitt County
Kids at Alex Kennedy Elementary School got a special visit from a congressman on Wednesday.
Representative Morgan McGarvey serves lunches to kids
Elvis Anderson
Louisville man found guilty in connection to California neighborhood stabbing