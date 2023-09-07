LMPD officers working in West Kentucky Street and South 40th Street area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are currently working at West Kentucky Street and South 40th Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the general public should stay away from the area.

Everything is still active and it’s not exactly known what happened. However, Governor Andy Beshear posted about hearing reports of an LMPD officer who was shot.

Kentucky, we’re hearing reports that an officer was shot this morning in Louisville. Please join Britainy and me in praying for this officer, their loved ones and all of @LMPD. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2023

