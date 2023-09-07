Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD starts death investigation after finding body in Shawnee neighbordhood

(Action News 5)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is conducting a death investigation after finding the body of a man in the Shawnee neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue on a call for service around 1:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead inside a vehicle, Ellis said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

