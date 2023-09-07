Louisville man found guilty in connection to California neighborhood stabbing
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County jury returned a guilty verdict on Wednesday in the case regarding the murder of Davon Banks in July 2022, according to a release.
The jury found Elvis Anderson guilty after hearing witness testimony and evidence that on July 2, 2022, Anderson attacked his neighbors with a machete, which killed Banks and caused severe head injuries to two women who survived, officials said.
Anderson is now facing 20 years for a murder charge, and five years each for two counts of second-degree assault. Officials said all counts will run at the same time for a total sentence of 20 years. Anderson is not eligible for probation.
