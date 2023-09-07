Man arrested for firing gun at people in store parking lot

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Jeffersontown police have made an arrest in a weekend incident during which a gun was fired in a supermarket parking lot.

Patrick Eugene Thomas Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested September 6.

The gunfire happened around 7:40 p.m. September 2 in the parking lot of the Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Road.

According to police, Thomas fired a gun during an altercation with three people - an adult and two juveniles - who he had been having an ongoing dispute with.

Thomas was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on three counts each of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Not guilty pleas were entered during his arraigned in Jefferson District Court. Bond was set at $7,500 cash.

A public defender was appointed to represent Thomas. His next court date is a preliminary hearing schooled for September 15.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.