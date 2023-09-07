Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested for firing gun at people in store parking lot

Patrick Eugene Thomas Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested September 6 for multiple counts of...
Patrick Eugene Thomas Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested September 6 for multiple counts of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Jeffersontown police have made an arrest in a weekend incident during which a gun was fired in a supermarket parking lot.

Patrick Eugene Thomas Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested September 6.

The gunfire happened around 7:40 p.m. September 2 in the parking lot of the Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Road.

According to police, Thomas fired a gun during an altercation with three people - an adult and two juveniles - who he had been having an ongoing dispute with.

Thomas was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on three counts each of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Not guilty pleas were entered during his arraigned in Jefferson District Court. Bond was set at $7,500 cash.

A public defender was appointed to represent Thomas. His next court date is a preliminary hearing schooled for September 15.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket

Latest News

An LMPD officer was shot during a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
‘I woke up to gunshots’: Nextdoor neighbor shares video of aftermath of LMPD Chickasaw shooting
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Governor Andy Beshear placed Kentucky's first legal sports bet at Churchill Downs in Louisville...
Gov. Beshear places first sports bet in Kentucky after it becomes legalized
He placed a $20 parlay bet for the 'over' on wins for the UofL and UK football teams.
Gov. Beshear places first sports bet in Kentucky after it becomes legalized