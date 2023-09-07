Contact Troubleshooters
Man sues Louisville Metro Government, LMDC alleging attack by corrections officers

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit has been filed against Louisville Metro Government and the Department of Corrections on behalf of an inmate who claims he was attacked by corrections officers last year.

According to the complaint, Christian Lopes was attacked by four LMDC officers at the jail on Sept. 1, 2022, in the booking area while waiting to be processed for home incarceration.

The officers restrained Lopes in a way that he could not defend himself as he was allegedly punched in the face and body multiple times.

Not long after that incident, Lopes asked why he was attacked. He said the officers then attacked him again in a cell, throwing him against a wall while handcuffed.

The lawsuit alleges a pattern of excessive force at the Louisville jail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

