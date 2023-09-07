More LMPD officers threatened with murder in recent years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE News Troubleshooter analysis of Louisville data shows that in 2021 LMPD logged 11 incidents they classified as attempted murder of a police officer.

That rose to 14 in 2022.

Six cases were tracked through March 2023 when the data was paused because of a technology change.

That number is an undercount because it does not take into account the mass shooting at Old National Bank that severely wounded Officer Nick Wilt and threatened his training officer’s life.

National data compiled by the FBI shows 38 officers have been killed this year, equal to the number of officers killed in the same time frame last year.

Ultimately 61 officers were killed in 2022, down from 73 in 2021.

Kentucky is part of the southern region compiled by the FBI tied with the Midwest for the most officer deaths through July this year.

The FBI said those deaths were connected to officers conducting investigations, responding to crimes in progress, and ambushed.

