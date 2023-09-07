Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

More LMPD officers threatened with murder in recent years

Attacks on officers responding to Old National Bank are not included in a city database logging...
Attacks on officers responding to Old National Bank are not included in a city database logging threats to officers(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE News Troubleshooter analysis of Louisville data shows that in 2021 LMPD logged 11 incidents they classified as attempted murder of a police officer.

That rose to 14 in 2022.

Six cases were tracked through March 2023 when the data was paused because of a technology change.

That number is an undercount because it does not take into account the mass shooting at Old National Bank that severely wounded Officer Nick Wilt and threatened his training officer’s life.

National data compiled by the FBI shows 38 officers have been killed this year, equal to the number of officers killed in the same time frame last year.

Ultimately 61 officers were killed in 2022, down from 73 in 2021.

Kentucky is part of the southern region compiled by the FBI tied with the Midwest for the most officer deaths through July this year.

The FBI said those deaths were connected to officers conducting investigations, responding to crimes in progress, and ambushed.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket

Latest News

Jury finds Bradley Caraway guilty of reckless homicide
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for September 7th, 2023. This week we're talking...
Hokey Weather Facts 9/7/23
‘Appalling’ answers to Troubleshooters investigation of auto insurance rate disparities
Ashley Dyan Catlett
Woman sentenced in 2022 death of motorcyclist