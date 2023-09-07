Representative Morgan McGarvey serves lunches to kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids at Alex Kennedy Elementary School got a special visit from a congressman on Wednesday.

Representative Morgan McGarvey took some time to connect with kids to answer some of the questions they had for him. He talked with fifth graders about the importance of school lunches and also worked in the cafeteria delivering lunches and cleaning tables.

McGarvey is working on legislation to expand free school lunches to kids in public schools across the nation.

“We know how prevalent child hunger is in our community and in this country,” McGarvey said. “And so, that’s why the first bill I proposed is to make sure that kids across the country can, when they go to a public school, they can get a good meal.”

All JCPS students are able to get free school lunches regardless of their family’s income.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.