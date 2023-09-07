Saint James Court Art Show returning to Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge event is returning to Louisville this fall.

The Saint James Court Art Show kicks off Oct. 6 where vendors and artists from around will gather in Old Louisville. It’s the 67th year the show will take place. Sunshine Artist Magazine named it the number one fine art and design show in America.

A new addition this year is live performances from local performing artists with Fun for the Arts.

A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon with local leaders and artist Mark Bird, who is also the nephew of the founder of the event. Mayor Craig Greenberg talked about how truly unique this festival is as well.

“This is such a unique event,” Greenberg said. “Not just for our city, but our country. All here in this amazing and gorgeous Old Louisville neighborhood.”

Two historical Saint James Court Art Show posters were even gifted to the Filson Historical Society.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.