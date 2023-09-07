Contact Troubleshooters
UK men’s basketball SEC schedule released

The final major pieces to the 2023-24 Kentucky men’s basketball regular-season schedule have come together with the announcement of the dates for the Southeastern Conference portion of the slate on Thursday.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The final major pieces to the 2023-24 Kentucky men’s basketball regular-season schedule have come together with the announcement of the dates for the Southeastern Conference portion of the slate on Thursday.

Exhibition games, TV designations and tip times will be announced at a later date.

The Wildcats will play an 18-game league schedule in their pursuit of a 50th SEC regular-season championship. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Kentucky will also take on Arkansas and Mississippi State twice during the 2023-24 season.

The full regular-season schedule is as follows:

The final major pieces to the 2023-24 Kentucky men’s basketball regular-season schedule have come together with the announcement of the dates for the Southeastern Conference portion of the slate on Thursday.(UK Athletics)

Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets for the upcoming year are encouraged to sign up now for the men’s basketball season ticket lottery. Season ticket pricing information is available here.

Fans interested in new lower-level season tickets that are available with a capital pledge commitment may contact the K Fund at (859) 257-6300 or KFund@uky.edu to learn more.

Premium Club memberships are also available for the 2023-24 season, which include complimentary VIP parking, food and soft drinks, access to private cash bar, and early access to exclusive arena entrances. Rupp Arena’s Club spaces are available to members pre-game and at half-time for all home contests. For more information about the new Champions Club, please contact the K Fund at (859) 257-6300 or KFund@uky.edu.

Winner of the 2023 GLOBL JAM, Kentucky boasts the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class with seven first-year signees including five top-25 prospects in Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner. Jordan Burks, who led OTE in points per game, and Joey Hart, who captured a state high school crown, were spring additions, while Zvonimir Ivišić, a native of Croatia, was added in August.

Additionally, Kentucky signed one of the top graduate transfers in Tre Mitchell, who has played in 102 career games, making 92 starts, and has scored more than 1,390 career points.

The Cats will also return Antonio Reeves, who averaged 14.4 points per game a season ago and was named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year. Sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero also return. Onyenso had a per-40-minute average of 5.7 blocks per game, while Thiero played nearly 10 minutes a game and was a spark off the bench.

For the latest on the Kentucky men’s basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and on the web at UKathletics.com.

Courtesy UK Athletics Communications and Public Relations

