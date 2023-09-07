UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-71 South in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County caused delays for Thursday morning commuters.

All lanes were closed on I-71 South at mile marker 14, which is in the Highway 329 area. There were reportedly multiple vehicles involved in a crash.

Dispatch said multiple vehicles were involved in a crash and no one was reportedly injured.

All lanes eventually opened back up.

