UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-71 South in Oldham County
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County caused delays for Thursday morning commuters.
All lanes were closed on I-71 South at mile marker 14, which is in the Highway 329 area. There were reportedly multiple vehicles involved in a crash.
Dispatch said multiple vehicles were involved in a crash and no one was reportedly injured.
All lanes eventually opened back up.
