Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman sentenced in 2022 death of motorcyclist

Ashley Dyan Catlett
Ashley Dyan Catlett(Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville woman has been sentenced in the death of a motorcyclist just over one year ago, but she won’t be serving any time behind bars.

Ashley Dyan Catlett, 29, learned her sentence today in Jefferson Circuit Court on charges of failure to stop and render aid, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, and operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license.

On August 23, 2022, Catlett was driving a rental car on Outer Loop when she struck a motorcycle being operated by Thomas Elmore. According to LMPD, Catlett was making a left turn from Outer Loop onto Briarcliff Road when she struck Elmore’s motorcycle.

Elmore, a Shelbyville police officer, died at the scene.

Witnesses told police Catlett got out of her car and left the scene. LMPD investigators say she ran to the home of a friend living nearby and asked him for help. Police said Catlett left her purse with her identification inside the car.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors recommended she receive probation. Catlett’s three-year sentence will run concurrently but she will be on probation for the next four years. Jailen Leavell, spokesperson for the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, said, “The defendant [Catlett] was in custody for most of the period while her case was pending but will not serve the remainder of her sentence unless she fails to comply with the terms of her probation.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket

Latest News

Jury finds Bradley Caraway guilty of reckless homicide
‘Appalling’ answers to Troubleshooters investigation of auto insurance rate disparities
Man sues Louisville Metro Government, LMDC alleging attack by corrections officers
An LMPD officer was shot during a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
‘I woke up to gunshots’: Nextdoor neighbor shares video of aftermath of LMPD Chickasaw shooting