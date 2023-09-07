Woman sentenced in 2022 death of motorcyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville woman has been sentenced in the death of a motorcyclist just over one year ago, but she won’t be serving any time behind bars.

Ashley Dyan Catlett, 29, learned her sentence today in Jefferson Circuit Court on charges of failure to stop and render aid, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, and operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license.

On August 23, 2022, Catlett was driving a rental car on Outer Loop when she struck a motorcycle being operated by Thomas Elmore. According to LMPD, Catlett was making a left turn from Outer Loop onto Briarcliff Road when she struck Elmore’s motorcycle.

Elmore, a Shelbyville police officer, died at the scene.

Witnesses told police Catlett got out of her car and left the scene. LMPD investigators say she ran to the home of a friend living nearby and asked him for help. Police said Catlett left her purse with her identification inside the car.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors recommended she receive probation. Catlett’s three-year sentence will run concurrently but she will be on probation for the next four years. Jailen Leavell, spokesperson for the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, said, “The defendant [Catlett] was in custody for most of the period while her case was pending but will not serve the remainder of her sentence unless she fails to comply with the terms of her probation.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.