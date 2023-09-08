Contact Troubleshooters
2 exonerated Louisville men to receive $20.5 million after spending 22 years in prison

Jeffrey Clark and Garr Keith Hardin spent 21 years in prison for the 1992 murder of Rhonda Sue Warford.
Jeffrey Clark and Garr Keith Hardin spent 21 years in prison for the 1992 murder of Rhonda Sue Warford. (Source: Natalia Martinez, WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city has agreed to pay millions of dollars to two exonerated men who each spent 22 years of their lives behind bars for a heinous murder they did not commit.

Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Clark will $20.5 million dollars after they were wrongfully convicted for the death of Rhonda Sue Warford in 1992.

The two were exonerated in 2018 with the help of The Innocence Project and the Kentucky Innocence Project, which presented DNA evidence refuting the convictions.

The actual killer has never been brought to justice, officials said.

“Today’s settlement says loudly and clearly that Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Clark are innocent, and that Louisville detectives and supervisors responsible for this injustice will be held accountable,” Nick Brustin, a partner in Neufeld Scheck & Brustin, LLP, said. “This is only the first step in Keith and Jeff’s journey toward justice, and we look forward to proving at trial the complicity of Meade County and the State forensic examiner.”

“Louisville’s current leadership is to be applauded for doing what they can to resolve the decades of injustice inflicted upon Jeff Clark and Keith Hardin,” Elliot Slosar of Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law, said. “After years of litigation, the City of Louisville finally acknowledges in 20 million different ways that Jeff and Keith are innocent and that egregious police misconduct will no longer be tolerated.”

Attorneys for Hardin and Clark said in a release that the settlement stems from “egregious misconduct committed by officers from the Louisville Metro Department,” including former LMPD detective Mark Handy, who was assigned to the case.

Two national legal teams working with Louisville attorney Larry Simon brought a civil lawsuit in 2018, which presented “overwhelming evidence of police misconduct and conspiracy to hide evidence in the 1992 murder investigation of Rhonda Sue Warford.”

Attorneys said Handy’s misconduct throughout the 1990s, including fabrication and taping over recorded evidence, sent “numerous innocent men to prison.”

“Despite officials’ knowledge of and complicity in these wrongful convictions, Handy continued to be rewarded and even promoted to Deputy Sheriff,” the release said. “To their credit, after Handy’s misconduct was brought to light by The Innocence Project and the Kentucky Innocence Project, Louisville officials brought charges against him; he was convicted of perjury in 2021 and sentenced to a year in prison.”

Previous coverage

