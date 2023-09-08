Contact Troubleshooters
5 Shelby County schools on soft lockdown due to police activity

(MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The search for suspects in an armed robbery resulted in a soft lockdown at several Shelby County Public Schools.

In a letter to parents, district officials said the soft lockdowns were implemented at five schools - Painted Stone Elementary, West Middle School, Clear Creek Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Northside.

While under the lockdown no one is allowed to enter or exit the school building until the situation is resolved. The lockdown will remain in place until an all-clear is given by police.

If a parent needs to get their child for an appointment, they should call the school office and staff member will bring the child to the parent’s vehicle.

SCPS says an increased law enforcement presence at each of the schools should be expected at dismissal time.

