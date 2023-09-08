Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash on Kentucky Route 44

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person is dead from a crash on Friday near the line between Shepherdsville and Mt. Washington.

Bullitt County dispatch said a call came in around 5:30 a.m. about an accident on Kentucky Route 44 at Douglas Drive.

Drivers should use a different route if they’re able to since crews are working on clearing up the accident.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

